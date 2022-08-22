Top Gun Maverick is basking under its huge box office success. It has now crossed another huge milestone and has become the 6th highest-grossing domestic (North America) film of all time by surpassing MCU’s Avengers: Infinity War. It is a big feat for Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski.

Advertisement

The Top Gun sequel has been breaking records left and right since its release. Due to that, it has also become the highest-grossing movie of 2022. Though that can change as another Hollywood biggie, Avatar 2, is yet to be released. But still, Maverick has come a long way and has done remarkably well.

Advertisement

Now, its producer Jerry Bruckheimer has explained why Top Gun Maverick surpassed comic-book films from Marvel and DC like Infinity War, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Batman. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jerry said, “The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They’re beautifully made by really talented people.”

“Sometimes you want to see something that’s real, and that’s what Top Gun gave us…,” Jerry Bruckheimer continued. “These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you’re taking a ride with them,” the Top Gun Maverick producer added. “You’re seeing what they do, you’re seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You’re actually experiencing it with our actors,” he continued.

One of the biggest attractions of Tom Cruise’s starrer was its real aerial shots. Known for doing his own stunts, the Mission Impossible star made sure to follow the same protocol and even made the rest of the cast shoot all their death-defying stunts, pulling in some real g-force and more.

Top Gun Maverick was truly a spectacle to behold and its critical and commercial success is a testament to that.

Must Read: Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez Was Asked If Nick Jonas Is Gay? Her Response Would Even Make Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cheer With Applauses!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram