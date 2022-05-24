The Indian box office scene has evolved a lot in the last few years. Budgets of the films have increased, and so does their audience and consumption. Getting a 100 crore opening has come down to a tough task from being impossible. Recently, KGF Chapter 2 achieved this feat and now biggies like Avatar 2, Salaar are ready to storm the Indian box office.

As we talk about 100 crores opening in India, let’s take a look at the film which have the potential of doing so:

Avatar 2 – Originally titled Avatar – The Way Of Water is definitely one film for which movie lovers in India are crazily waiting. The film is scheduled to release on 16th December 2022. Even though there are fewer discussions about it, the film is surely carrying an undercurrent of being a box office monster. With ticket prices expected to be at an all-time high during the first weekend, it won’t be a surprise if it becomes the first Hollywood film to take 100 crores opening in India as its buzz is all across the country.

Adipurush – Prabhas is loved for his down-to-earth persona and does help him to get maximum love at the ticket windows. He’s collaborated with Om Raut, who delivered a blockbuster Tanhaji as his Bollywood debut. The hype is real and the actor’s pan-Indian appeal might get a century score on day 1.

Pushpa 2 – While Pushpa turned out to be a rage in the Hindi belt after a slower start, the sequel is enjoying a terrific pre-release buzz. Undoubtedly, it will take one of the biggest starts in the Telugu industry when it releases. In the Hindi market too, the film will sure shot open with record-breaking numbers. It has every chance of getting a 100 crore opening in India.

Salaar – Another Prabhas starrer with a pan-Indian appeal on the list! It is being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and the film promises to be a treat for action lovers. It is just perfect on the scale of pre-release buzz and when it arrives in the summer of 2023, the film will explode box office for sure.

SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu’s film – Rajamouli is the master of 100 crore openings. Out of all the films mentioned above, this one is expected to arrive at the last considering Rajamouli’s style of working. Ever since it has been confirmed, there’s a huge hype for it and with proper marketing falling in place, this has a potential of bagging a start of 100 crores.

Meanwhile, before KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have managed a start of over 100 crores at the Indian box office.

