Popstar Justin Bieber is one of the most popular singers in the international music industry. He has a massive fan following for his songs but more often lands in controversy for his bratty behaviour in public. His embarrassing behaviour also led to having an earful from former US President Bill Clinton.

It is well known that the Canadian singer has a long history of troubling behaviour. He often grabbed the attention back in 2013 when he went out of his way to make the working man’s life miserable when he pissed into a restaurant mop bucket and laughed about it.

A viral video clip obtained by TMZ featured Justin Bieber exiting a nightclub in New York through a restaurant kitchen alongside a group of friends who laugh and shout: “Wild kidz!” As they leave, Bieber stops by a yellow mop bucket and empties his bladder, before grabbing a bottle of cleaning liquid and spraying it onto a framed photo of Bill Clinton then cursing the 42nd president.

The Baby singer was heard screaming “Fu*k Bill Clinton!”. The video soon went viral on social media inviting a bevvy of criticism from several netizens who were disgusted by his behaviour. However, it is unclear the motivation behind the singer’s outburst on the former US President.

Later Justin Bieber took to Twitter and apologized to Clinton for his behaviour. He wrote, “@billclinton thanks for taking the time to talk Mr. President. Your words meant alot. #greatguy” Take a look at the tweet below:

@billclinton thanks for taking the time to talk Mr. President. Your words meant alot. #greatguy — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 10, 2013

Some reports claimed that President Bill Clinton called him up after hearing about the pop star’s disrespectful meltdown and gave the kid a piece of his mind. As per E! News, Clinton allegedly told Bieber, “If that is the worst thing you have ever done, all is well.”

The former president also seemed to have advised Justin Bieber that he should be conscious of the friends he keeps and to focus on the good work he is doing.

