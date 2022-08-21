It isn’t often we see exes reconciling and living their best lives and definitely rare when they do not marry once but twice to showcase all their love. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are setting new standards with their love and the PDA has been amazing. Most recently after their hush-hush Las Vegas wedding, the couple decided to walk down the aisle yet again in an intimate ceremony that has their friends and family in attendance. Turns out the pictures from the same have now graced the internet.

For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer reconciled last year almost 2 decades after their breakup back in the 2000s. The two ever since have been showcasing their PDA affection through their birthdays, outings, weddings, honeymoons, and many other occasions. Now they are finally doing all the festivities with their closed ones in a three-day event in Ben’s $8 Million worth of property in Georgia.

Pictures from the second wedding have now flooded the internet and they look dreamy. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took the oath for the second time and made news for the third if you know. The new pictures reveal that the theme was white and mute as Lopez likes it. The two had all the wedding glow and below is all you need to know.

The Savannah property in Georgia was decorated in shades of white as even a pristine white carpet was rolled out through it. Everyone dressed in the same colour welcomed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as they made an entry by boat and greeted everyone on the dock. Jennifer in her Ralph Lauren wedding dress screamed all the regal glory and so did Ben in his tuxedo which looked crisp and dapper.

JLo’s dress was a royal wedding gown with a train as long as the carpet. TMZ reports that the length was 20 ft. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as officiant Jay Shetty took the dais and became a pivotal part of the wedding. While the huge tent for shindig became the attraction, there was a fireworks show in store later in the evening.

Besotted Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they tie the knot in breathtaking Georgia ceremony at their $8.9m 'plantation' estate the couple walked over a bridge to take stunning photos together The guests followed the couple down the aisle pic.twitter.com/sDkYlVzVCK — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 21, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids coordinate in white at Georgia wedding

The A-list couple's five children attended the celebrations in Georgia over the weekend in party-rea…

Please read the full story here: https://t.co/G1zWd9Z2Im#Uncategorized pic.twitter.com/KHiRlTNYF2 — American Warrior (@Th0rKnight) August 21, 2022

Congratulations @JLo and @BenAffleck so incredibly happy for you both and your families!! ❤️❤️ may your lives be filled with lots of happiness laughter and lots of LOVE!!! 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/D1vQyM91GM — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) August 21, 2022

