Johnny Depp is making news left and right over his comeback to the industry after the Amber Heard case. The actor lost several deals, reputation, and money after Heard claimed facing abuse from the actor and divorcing him. Some of these deals include his most notable role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Geralt Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.

But since the verdict of the defamation suit against the Aquaman actress was out, which favoured Depp, the actor has been focusing on reviving his career. After the trial was over, the actor also returned to the music scene and went to perform at several concerts with Jeff Beck. It is also said that he is doing a tour with his band Hollywood Vampires.

Now, a new update regarding his next career move has come. As per TMZ, Johnny Depp is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards dressed as a ‘Moonman.’ For the unversed, the astronaut on the moon is the mascot of the MTV channel and the trophies handed at the award ceremony feature the character.

Recently, Moonman was also dubbed as the Moonperson. The MTV VMAs 2022 will be happening next week, on the 29th of August. Though Johnny Depp is not nominated for anything, the report states he will be showing his face at some point during the ceremony. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor has won 5 MTV Movie Awards over the years, including Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar, and the Generation Award in 2012.

While talking about his career, Depp is already working on his first feature film post the Amber Heard case. JD will be appearing in Jeanne du Barry, formerly titled ‘La Favorite.’ He will be playing the role of King Louis XV in the French-language film.

However, several Johnny Depp fans want to see him return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Though, it’s unlikely for that to happen.

