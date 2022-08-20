Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had been together for almost a decade. They share not one or two but as many as 6 children together. Little did anyone know that the romance that started on Mr & Mrs Smith sets would land into legal fights and domestic abuse allegations. Netizens cannot help but compare the whole scenario to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case. Scroll below for details!

It is very well known that Angeline took the extreme step of divorce after an altercation that took place with Brad on a plane back in 2016. For the longest time, it was reported that the Bullet Train actor had hit his son Maddox and that was the saturation point for the actress. As reported by FBI, it has now been revealed that Jolie was beaten up during the fight too.

Angelina Jolie has allegedly levelled allegations of domestic violence on Brad Pitt. The new revelations have left Brangelina fans in shock while a particular section has started comparing the Eternals actress to Amber Heard. However, many fans have noted the difference and are also speaking in defence leaving the internet divided.

As most know, Amber Heard had accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence but she lost the defamation trial in a Virginia court after it was found that she had been violent in their marriage as well. While she has appealed the verdict, most netizens are convinced that her allegations on the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor were false. Now, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fans fear that the fate of their relationship would be similar to that of the former couple.

A netizen wrote, “If the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie situation turns into the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fiasco, I am going to lose my fucking mind.”

Another wrote, “Johnny Depp was cancelled due to slanders from Amber Heard, he was fired from all projects and couldn’t find a job, but Brad Pitt was nearly arrested after an argument with Angelina Jolie on the plane, but it was covered up and he continues to receive awards. WHY?”

“Stop comparing Amber Heard with #AngelinaJolie She is beautiful and classy unlike the abuser. #JohnnyDeppRises #AngelinaJolieIsAHero,” a fan defended.

Another tweeted, “Angelina Jolie is really Amber Heard 2.0.”

Well, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s past is really going the wrong way. Let’s hope they sort things out unless it takes the Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt route.

