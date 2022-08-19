Hollywood stars Johnny Deep and Amber Heard are trending on the Internet from the past few months owing to their defamation. The court and media trail of their case kept getting murkier day by day. However, it was Jack Sparrow who won the battle and the fans’ sympathy too proving Heard guilty. Even today, when the case is over, its craze is getting nastier. It’s been quite a few weeks since the court pronounced its verdict, but a few more details about their mud-slinging defamation case surface every now and then.

While a lot continues to be written about their defamation case, a company has offered a job for a person who can prove ‘how guilty Amber Heard is’ with his job profile. Read on.

According to the latest media reports, a YouTube channel is offering a job for a person who has closely followed the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation media trail. The person will be required to give titles to the YouTube video proving ‘how guilty the actress it.’

According to a report in Vice, the job title reads, “Hiring Title Researcher For Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Drama”, while the description reads, “Our fans are all Johnny Depp Fans so they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or something else that goes against Amber Heard or supports Johnny Depp. Our team expect you to come with Clickbaity Titles that will surprise us.”

After learning about the same, we decided to scroll through the YouTube channel named, ‘Just In’, what we came across was rather shocking. The channel has put back-to-back videos about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case.

Title of a few videos read, “Amber CAUGHT Forcing Cara Delevigne To Support With HIDDEN Threat!” “APPEAL CANCELLED! Amber Caught ATTACKING The Jury AGAIN!, “BUSTED! Trustworthy PROOF That Amber RENTS Her Baby JUST LEAKED!” and “Johnny SPOTTED Donating MILLIONS To People In Poor Neighborhoods!” among many others.

