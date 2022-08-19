Harry Style is in the news for many things – his music, his films, his fashion and also his relationships. The former One Direction member’s love life has always been a topic of discussion among his fans and by the media. However, HS stans aren’t too happy with the recent incident of paps surrounding their idol while exiting a restaurant with girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Advertisement

As seen in the pictures and videos now going viral on social media, the ‘Harry’s House’ artist and his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director & co-star are exiting an NYC restaurant. Surrounded by dozens of photographers and videographers, the ‘As It Was’ singer has his head down as he makes his way through the mob, while his girlfriend looks gleeful with the attention she’s receiving.

Advertisement

Harry Styles fans are pissed with this behaviour of the paparazzi. From slamming them for treating the singer like an animal and not a human to apologizing to HS, his followers have flooded social media in his support with the hashtag ‘Free Harry’. Not just that, they have even slammed Olivia Wilde for being all smiles and enjoying the limelight while her boyfriend looked clearly uncomfortable. They are now trending the hashtag ‘times up Olivia’ while trolling her for being heartless.

Calling for Harry Styles to be free of the hounding by the paparazzi, one user apologized to the pop star writing, “I am so sorry Harry. You are so strong. It will end soon for sure. Please take care. You are worth it. We love you and will always be there for you.” Another tweeted, “He is a celebrity i agree but he didn’t signed up for being dragged,pushed, paparazzi doing bullshit. This is active abusing near him and it won’t be tolerated by anyone despite he’s a celebrity or not. #timesupolivia #Freeharry”

Another Harry Styles fan, referencing a line from the singer’s As It Was that European fans kept screaming during his recent tour, tweeted, “no wonder ppl scream leave america the loudest while he was in europe he wasn’t mobbed with paps or fans. fr though 3 pap walks in a day cmon #FreeHarry” One other wrote, “this is so awfully disgusting. it’s so fucking sick and i truly have never wanted to scream ‘leave america’ so loudly before #FreeHarry” Another added, “Imagine how much anxiety someone can get with all these people pushing,taking pics of you! And the b!tch Olivia Wilde is happy, content with all the attention,FVCK YOU🖕🏻��🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 @Harry_Styles I’m so sorry for everything you go through,I hope it ends soon”

Imagine how much anxiety someone can get with all these people pushing,taking pics of you! And the b!tch Olivia Wilde is happy, content with all the attention,FVCK YOU🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 @Harry_Styles I'm so sorry for everything you go through,I hope it ends soon #timesupolivia #FreeHarry https://t.co/hIT9cjULOT — dimitra🏠 (@cinemaa_28) August 19, 2022

I am so sorry Harry. You are so strong. It will end soon for sure. Please take care. You are worth it. We love you and will always be there for you.#freeharrystyles #FreeHarry — Melanifique (@melanifique) August 19, 2022

He is a celebrity i agree but he didn't signed up for being dragged,pushed, paparazzi doing bullshit. This is active abusing near him and it won't be tolerated by anyone despite he's a celebrity or not. #timesupolivia #Freeharry — k. liam's month☽ (@inmyheadstan) August 19, 2022

no wonder ppl scream leave america the loudest while he was in europe he wasn’t mobbed with paps or fans. fr though 3 pap walks in a day cmon #FreeHarry — WallsXfinelineXhome (@Katt30684443) August 19, 2022

@Harry_Styles I'm so proud of you for everything you're going through just for wanting to be yourself. We love you and we support you till the end. This will pass and people will get what they deserve. I hope the end can come soon and we see you truly happy ❤️ #FreeHarry — dimitra🏠 (@cinemaa_28) August 19, 2022

literally stop he’s clearly very uncomfortable #FreeHarry pic.twitter.com/WKp7q8tE8W — faye ×͜× SAW LOUIS and misses him :( (@icarusfwalls) August 19, 2022

This make me sick, Harry is a freaking human! He's been papped 4 times in the same day #FreeHarry — RojaNehru //Zouis Supremacy💛💙 (@Roja_Nehru) August 19, 2022

Same person, two different state of mind. Same person, two different feelings. Same person, same broken heart!

Same H, same pure soul, same old shit!!#FreeHarry pic.twitter.com/iTfWCrB07a — ZuzRo🦋🎼Peace ring & Medicine are back !!! (@ZuzRo25) August 19, 2022

Imagine the thoughts going through his head in this picture. A few years back he thought he was gonna have a chance to not have to do these stupid pap walks. He was given false hope and was betrayed. #FreeHarry #timesupolivia #manageroftheyearmyass pic.twitter.com/Jl79G9ROFG — (call me T or Trees) (@_eroda28adore_) August 19, 2022

Slamming Olivia Wilde for having a huge smile and enjoying the attention while the paparazzi mobbed her and Harry Styles as they left the restaurant, one netizen wrote, “this is so disgusting. she should go back to the hell hole she came from and leave our harry alone. like back tf up bitch, he’s human not a fricking robot. it’s sick and twisted and never made me want to scream ‘leave’ america harder than now #FreeHarry” Another wrote, “I wouldn’t share her face but for the sake of people opening their eyes… Can we compare? In every moment, you can read everything on his face. So pay attention for fucks sake. And of course she’s enjoying this.” A third added, “You are a fucking loser! You crave for attention so much that you make the most kind and beautiful human on this earth frown! Go find a job you bitch 💀🐙 #FreeHarry #timesupolivia”

Her smug smile is so annoying, and Harry looks miserable:(

So disgusting! And of course it’s getting papped multiple times in few days because the release date is coming soon, open your eyes this shit is all planned! #FreeHarry pic.twitter.com/cwBN6SEJHr — Anika²⁸🪦 after ZOUIS😭💛💙🏁🌈 (@larrie_akina525) August 19, 2022

There comes a time when a blind man takes your hand and says, "Can't you see?" pic.twitter.com/JRkA94QT6U — awesomefringey (@awesomefringey) August 19, 2022

this is so disgusting. she should go back to the hell hole she came from and leave our harry alone. like back tf up bitch, he's human not a fricking robot. it's sick and twisted and never made me want to scream 'leave' america harder than now #FreeHarry — foreverwinterh (@foreverwinterh) August 19, 2022

I wouldn't share her face but for the sake of people opening their eyes… Can we compare?

In every moment, you can read everything on his face. So pay attention for fucks sake.

And of course she's enjoying this. pic.twitter.com/GAmWy0BwEk — F // Sun in Harry's home 💛 (@solevol6) August 19, 2022

The difference on the looks on their faces fucking says it all. This is so fucked up oh my god #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/Ayx8zhYWjM — Rhiannon (@helpmejeffree28) August 19, 2022

You are a fucking loser! You crave for attention so much that you make the most kind and beautiful human on this earth frown! Go find a job you bitch 💀🐙 #FreeHarry #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/i1jdcw4q9x — ❤Resh// Faith in Future All along✨🌈 (@Larryangel2000) August 19, 2022

Let’s note that when he doesn’t want to get papped he doesn’t get papped, for months Harry goes without being seen and whenever he’s seen it’s with the walking billboard and now it’s 3 times in one day? And the paps always know before hand!

Connect the dots! #FreeHarry — Anika²⁸🪦 after ZOUIS😭💛💙🏁🌈 (@larrie_akina525) August 19, 2022

This is just so frustrating at this point. I want this stupid stunt to end asap, Octopus has got enough publicity let him go. The wide smile on her face seeing all the cameras and paps tells a lot about what kinda person she is. THIS NEEDS TO END! #FreeHarry — Simple but effective (@tpwk_rg) August 19, 2022

Fucking hell, I hate her so much l. She’s so disgusting, and she’s happy cause she gets to get papped with him and get all the attention she wants and Harry is wearing a mask cause he’s not smiling and he looks anxious :( #FreeHarry https://t.co/vN2zHwCShw — Anika²⁸🪦 after ZOUIS😭💛💙🏁🌈 (@larrie_akina525) August 19, 2022

What are your views on this recent spotting of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde? Do you agree with HS fans and slam Olivia too?? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Must Read: Friends’ ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry Once Revealed Beating Up Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau: “…It Was Pure Jealousy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram