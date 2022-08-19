Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set to marry each other once more – after their Las Vegas intimate ceremony last month, this weekend in the presence of family and friends. With the festivities scheduled to begin tonight (Friday), plans are in motion at Affleck’s Georgia estate where the celebrations will take place.

As per reports coming in, a marquee has been constructed on the riverfront property on Thursday as the 3-day long star-studded ceremony kicks off tonight. Read on to know more details with regards to who will be present for the Bennifer wedding, who will officiate it and more.

As reported by Page Six, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off this evening with a rehearsal dinner. It will be followed by the Gigli actors tying the knot once more on Saturday – this time in front of family and celebrity friends that weren’t in attendance for their Las Vegas wedding.

As per reports, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo, are all expected to attend these wedding festivities of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Reportedly, the third day of the festivities in Georgia will be a barbecue on Sunday.

While employees are busy giving the finishing touches to the actor’s riverfront house for the celebration, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were snapped strolling the streets of Savannah, Georgia with family and friends ahead of their wedding celebrations. Check out some pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer🤍💍 (@moodof90.s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia | @jlo follows ✨ (@jlow0rld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer lopez fan account (@glamqueenjlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez Movies News (@jlomovies)

After postponing their wedding in September 2003 and then calling off their engagement altogether in January 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last month in a Las Vegas ceremony. The singer-actress announced the news of their surprise and intimate nuptials via her ‘On The Jlo’ newsletter with her fans and subscribers.

