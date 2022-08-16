No one can guess what the next move of the rekindled couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be. The two who reconciled sometime last year are completely in love and their impromptu Las Vegas wedding only proved it a bit more. The couple who celebrate the birthday of the Man has been in the top slots of the headlines for the past two months ever since their hush-hush wedding. Their honeymoon and birthday celebrations made waves and the PDA only served as adorable fodder for the fans.

But now if the reports are to go by, Ben and Jennifer are planning to have a massive celebratory wedding yet again, this time in a full-blown capacity coming weekend. The couple has decided to get married in a special ceremony exactly a month after their secret wedding in Las Vegas. And if the birdies are right, they will make it to Vogue.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” said a Page Six insider. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aw this time celebrating their wedding in a three-day event. It will be a celebration for daily and friends. The celebrations will kick start with a rehearsal dinner on Friday. The D-Day is on Saturday and the couple will conclude the celebration on Sunday with a barbecue and a picnic.

The report also talks about the preparation that includes the couture details. Jennifer Lopez is all set to rock a Ralph Lauren number that is made in Italy. Apart from this, Vogue is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend. The guest list as per the insider includes Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Drea de Matteo and others. The event is set to take place in Ben Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia estate.

This will be the third time Ben and Jennifer make news for their must-awaited wedding in the past 20 years. We are already waiting for the pictures. Read on.

