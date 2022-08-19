Matthew Perry is one of the most funniest and entertaining celebrities in Hollywood movies and sitcoms. While the actor has had a successful run from his time in Friends, the actor did have his mischievous times in the past. Talking about the same, there was a time when the actor had beaten up the current PM of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

For the unversed, both Matthew and Justin knew each other since grade school attending Rockcliffe Park Elementary, a public school in Ottawa. It was known that Perry’s mother Suzanne Marie Morrison worked for Justin’s father Pierre Trudeau as the press secretary during the latter’s time as Prime Minister.

Advertisement

It was during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel back in 2017, when Friends star Matthew Perry remembered his incident with Justin Trudeau. He recalled, “I was a couple of years ahead of him. My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I don’t know (why). We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

Claiming that he was not at all proud or happy about the incident Matthew Perry continued, “I’m not bragging about this. It’s terrible. I was a stupid kid I didn’t want to beat him up,” adding, “But I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister. I think he said, you know, ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become prime minister.’”

At the time Canadian PM Justin had responded to Mathews‘ confession on social media saying “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?.” To this, the Friends fame said, “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal).”

So what do you think about Friends’ Chandler Matthew Perry’s mischievous past? Do let us know in the comments.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Matthew Perry To Expose The Tough Times With Friends Cast In Upcoming Memoir? Insiders Suggest, “This Will Be An Incredibly Juicy Read”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram