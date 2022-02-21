Matthew Perry is writing a new memoir and says that he won’t be sugarcoating the tough times he went through with his Friends cast. The actor plays the role of Chandler Bing, who became one of the most beloved characters in the history of sitcoms. Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller and Chandler Bing were also one of the best on-screen couples, for whom everyone rooted for.

Though his fans may remember his on-screen antics as Chandler, Matthew is ready to talk about the not-so-good things that happened. The actor was reportedly struggling while the show was being filmed. He even battled with addiction and felt the extreme pressure of giving big laughs.

Now, Matthew Perry announced that he will be writing a new memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which he announced on Twitter. As per US Weekly, a source close to them has said, “He’ll delve into his addictions, of course, plus clear up rumors about his feelings for the Friends co-stars,” while revealing further details about the book.

So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book. pic.twitter.com/q4qYd7Zp6t — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 10, 2022

“It wasn’t always a bed of roses for Matthew on and off the Friends set. He’ll also discuss what it was like at the reunion, both good and bad,” the insider claimed while talking about Matthew Perry’s new memoir. “It’s not going to be salacious or mean, just totally honest. But given the nature of Matt’s life and his experiences, that guarantees this will be an incredibly juicy read!” continued the source.

Other than diving into his addictions and clearing up some rumours about his feelings towards the co-stars of the sitcom, the actor will also reportedly talk about what went wrong with several of his past relationships. The entire cast had a reunion special filmed in 2021, which took them and the fans through a trip down the nostalgia lane.

Meanwhile, recently, Matthew Perry’s co-star Courteney Cox hit the news for sharing feeling emotional after filming the Friends reunion special last year. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

