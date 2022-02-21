Tom Holland is a wonderful actor and a more wonderful human being. This was proven when Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer revealed something sweet about the actor. He shared that Tom never compromised his performance as Nathan Drake for Spider-Man: No Way Home role when both were being shot at the same time.

The actor’s third standalone Marvel flick became the biggest film of 2021, making over $1.8 billion at the box office worldwide as of now. Though the video game adaptation movie itself isn’t doing too bad as it was reported to have overperformed at the box office, making $51 million over the weekend, No Way Home has reached a different height.

Now, Uncharted’s director Ruben Fleischer has revealed that Holland never prioritized one role over the other while filming some parts of the video-game adaptation movie at the same time as Spider-Man: No Way Home. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruben said, “Yeah, there was overlap between the two, but the credit goes to Tom Holland, who’s relentless in his commitment to the things he’s a part of.”

“Whether it’s Spidey or us, he would never compromise. He wanted Uncharted to be great, and he gave everything he possibly could to the movie. It was he who prioritized making sure that Uncharted be the best it possibly could be,” Ruben Fleischer continued while talking about Tom Holland for not compromising his performance as Nathan Drake for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite the movie topping the US charts since its release on 18th February, the film received a ‘Rotten’ score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with 39% ratings. However, the Mark Wahlberg starrer also received 90% ratings from the audience.

It seems like Tom Holland is ruling the box office, first with Spider-Man: No Way Home and now with Uncharted. The actor will be next seen in the Apple Tv series ‘The Crowded Room’ after which he will be reportedly taking a break.

