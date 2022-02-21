Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in May this year, and fans are already talking about the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, the movie continues from the events of Avengers: Endgame and will see the sorcerer go for the search of the Time Stone.

It is also being said that the film may have several cameos, so much so that it makes the Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s secret appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire look tame. Fans already know that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, will be in the movie.

Some people have even speculated that Tom Cruise will be making his MCU debut as Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is rumoured to make an appearance, even though the latter was denied. Now, a new rumor suggests that the Benedict Cumberbatch-led will introduce Wolverine to the MCU, but it won’t be Hugh Jackman.

According to Joseph Deckelmeier, an industry insider, the upcoming Marvel flick will feature Wolverine before adding that “it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman.” Since the time Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero opened the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, any Marvel character can appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While talking about the secret cameos in DS2, Ryan Reynolds has denied rumours around his Deadpool being in the movie. However, the fans believe that the actor is lying, much like Andrew Garfield, to keep it a secret.

It will be a hoot to watch a lot of the Marvel characters, some of whom who haven’t entered the MCU, be a part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Other than Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, it stars Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and many more talented actors.

