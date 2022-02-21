Marvel Studios is known for producing high-quality superhero flicks, every year we have multiple films which goes on to break numerous box office records. Even some actors at some point in time have revealed that they would agree to work in an MCU film if makers give them a chance. There are very lucky ones who get considered for roles in the superhero film, similarly, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 fame, Aakash Ahuja reveals auditioning for Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals.

Advertisement

The MCU movie which was released last year received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike but the majority were on the positive side. It stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 star Aakash Ahuja opens up about auditioning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals. Interestingly, the telly star states that the makers were interested to cast him for the role of a character named Kingo. Eventually, the role went to Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani.

Aakash Ahuja told the news portal, “I still remember that I received the audition call from California. The first time I didn’t believe it, but when we had a meeting then I was sure about it. I auditioned for the character played by Kumail Nanjiani in the movie Eternals and I did the meeting over a video call. I was really optimistic about the same but it didn’t happen. But it was one of my exciting and interesting audition calls.”

“I firmly believe in destiny, so no regrets and yes I am sure that I may get a bigger and better opportunity in future. I am a person who always lives in the present so yes, working hard on the project that I am doing, rest depends on destiny and my efforts and yes the audience.”

Although Aakash Ahuja didn’t get the part in the Marvel film, the actor is not losing hope and the actor says that he now wants to focus to act in Bollywood films. “I always focus on what I do and currently I am committed to the Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. I will surely take up a Bollywood project in future – with the right script, good character and scope of performance.”

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Flirts With Karan Kundrra Over His Drool-Worthy Beard Pic, Fans Go “Ye Ladki Pagal Hai, Pagal Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube