Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to be the new power couple of the television industry with a massive fan following across the country. The two actors have been quite vocal about their affection for each other, often posting adorable couple pictures and videos on their social media stories. In a recent development, Tejasswi dropped a flirtatious comment on Karan’s post and it is leaving the TejRan fans fascinated to say the least.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi started dating each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and are going strong with their relationship even after the show. There was a lot of scrutiny around their relationship when they were in the BB house as a few of the viewers felt that Karan was ‘toxic’ and Teja was tagged ‘insecure’. On the contrary, they also have a very strong fanbase who have supported them through thick and thin in the last few months.

Karan Kundrra recently took the internet by storm with a set of pictures clicked on a balcony with a stunning view. In the photographs, Karan was seen wearing a simple white shirt which was paired with a classic silver watch. His hair was well set and the trimmed beard also gave the pictures an added effect. In the caption for the post he wrote, “The view though 👀” and the post garnered a lot of attention from his fans.

One of the many people to drop a comment was Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as she implied that she was the one to click the pictures and flirtatiously wrote, “My view is better than your view 😍”. TejRan fans were quite impressed with her adorable comment and decided to shower the couple with some love.

“haayyy sadky 😍you guys are just love ❤️❤️”, a fan wrote

“ye ladki pagal h pagal h pagal h😂😂😍🙌❤️”, another one said.

“you guys are such mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, a comment read

A few people also enquired why Karan Kundrra did not join Afsana Khan for her wedding as a fan wrote, “ap afsana Khan ki shadi mein kyu nhi gye ap to bade bhai ho afsana k.”

