For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi started dating each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and are going strong with their relationship even after the show. There was a lot of scrutiny around their relationship when they were in the BB house as a few of the viewers felt that Karan was ‘toxic’ and Teja was tagged ‘insecure’. On the contrary, they also have a very strong fanbase who have supported them through thick and thin in the last few months.
Karan Kundrra recently took the internet by storm with a set of pictures clicked on a balcony with a stunning view. In the photographs, Karan was seen wearing a simple white shirt which was paired with a classic silver watch. His hair was well set and the trimmed beard also gave the pictures an added effect. In the caption for the post he wrote, “The view though 👀” and the post garnered a lot of attention from his fans.
One of the many people to drop a comment was Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as she implied that she was the one to click the pictures and flirtatiously wrote, “My view is better than your view 😍”. TejRan fans were quite impressed with her adorable comment and decided to shower the couple with some love.
“haayyy sadky 😍you guys are just love ❤️❤️”, a fan wrote
“ye ladki pagal h pagal h pagal h😂😂😍🙌❤️”, another one said.
“you guys are such mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, a comment read
A few people also enquired why Karan Kundrra did not join Afsana Khan for her wedding as a fan wrote, “ap afsana Khan ki shadi mein kyu nhi gye ap to bade bhai ho afsana k.”
