Advertisement
The actress has a massive fan following on social media as she is also quite active on Instagram. She often shares important updates from her life. Now she took to the photo-sharing website and announced that she is starting with a new business venture with her rakhi brother and manager of 14 years Keyur Sheth.
Advertisement
Munmun Dutta revealed that her love for food made her enter the food business. She also mentioned the names of her restaurants in the caption along with some phone numbers and official handles of the restaurants. Sharing a video, she spoke about her new food joint.
Trending
“So Excited and happy to announce the launch of my joint food venture with my rakhi brother and manager of 14 years, Mr Keyur Sheth. My passion for food is what drove me to this industry. And so , HERE WE ARE . Show us some love,” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wrote.
Munmun Dutta then added, “Name of my brands are : 1) – Delicious, mouth-watering continental cuisine 9619096192 @feb87cafe 2) – Lip smacking and flavorful Chinese cuisine 9619096193 @themonkspoon 3) – Blending health and taste together. 9619096194 @bollywoodjuicefactory 4) – Authentic taste of Gujarat 9619096195 @chaathepla Also find us on ZOMATO.”
Take a look at the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Previously, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared a video of herself dancing her heart out to the song ‘Dholida‘ from the film ‘Gangubai Kathiavadi,’ which features Alia Bhatt.
View this post on Instagram
Must Read: Lock Upp Exclusive: Karan Mehra’s Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal & Payal Rohatgi To Be A Part Of Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Show?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement