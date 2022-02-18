Story: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has become an Internet sensation. The reality star knows how to create waves on social media. Time and again Urfi makes heads turn every time she steps out wearing her weird outfits. From quite some time now Urfi is in the news for her bizarre fashion choices. Right from sporting a cut-out to going braless on social media, Javed grabs attention like nobody else.

Not only for her oh-so-revealing outfits, but has Urfi Javed also made news for copying Hollywood sensation’s outfits. Right from Rihanna to Bella Hadid, the BB OTT star has now decided to follow Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and copy her outfit.

A while back, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram account where she’s seen wearing a one-shoulder and one-leg outfit Look closely into it and you will find it inspired by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s outfits. In the video, Urfi is seen wearing a nude-colored one-shoulder leotard that only has one pant. Urfi completed her look with pumps and minimal make-up. Check out the video:

Check out Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s outfits here:

Soon after the video surfaced, Urfi Javed’s followers couldn’t help but trolled her for her bizarre fashion choice. Earlier, Urfi was in news to copy Bella Hadid’s see-through dress.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently reacted to the Hijab row. During her latest outing, she told paps, “I just want to say it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants. In fact, itne saalon ki ladai isliye nahi thi ki hum hijab na pehne, itne saalon ki ladyi isliye thi so that women can wear whatever they want. Even if they wear hijab in school, what’s the big deal about it? If you can wear whatever the f**k you want in a parliament or wherever, so what’s the big deal?”

Well, coming back to her latest one-leg dress, all we can say is you can hate her, you can love her but you surely can’t ignore her.

