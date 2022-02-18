This afternoon, we told you that reports are a strong buzz that all is not well between TV couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Latest reports stated that the duo has called it quits. While there was no confirmation on the same, we had brought you an adorable social media PDA of the couple. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had straight away debunked the rumours of their split by posting a cute comment on Jasmin’s photo.

Now amidst their breakup rumours, the latest reports are abuzz that Aly and Jasmin, who confessed their feelings on Bigg boss 14, have decided to spend some quality time together. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, all is well between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and they have planned a special occasion in London. Any guess what it could be? Well, the same report states that the couple will dash off to London to celebrate Aly’s birthday which falls on February 25. While the rumours of their spilt had upset JasAly fans, this piece of news comes as good news for them. We hope this brings a smile on your face.

While there’s no confirmation on the same, we already can’t wait to see some love-dovey moments between the two.

Soon after their breakup rumours surfaced, Aly Goni was contacted by BollywoodLife for his reaction on the same. Looking miffed with the news outbreak, the YHM actor asked the portal to get in touch with his PR team.

Time and again Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have commented on their wedding. Earlier speaking to IANS, Jas quipped, “It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl’s dream — to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel — feeling in love is a beautiful feeling.”

Text Input: IANS

