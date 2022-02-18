TV industry’s comedy queen Bharti Singh never fails to leave all her fans in splits through her hilarious comic timings and sarcastic comments. Apart from her fans, celebrities also can’t help but laugh out loud at Bharti’s witty behaviour. However, this time legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty has a perfect answer for Singh’s sarcastic comment.

For the unversed, Bharti is currently co-hosting Colour’s talent-based show Hunarbaaz alongside her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The show is being judged by actors, Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Da, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Recently, Colors TV took it to their Instagram account and shared behind-the-scenes footage of the talent show Hunarbaaz. The video witnessed Bharti Singh having a conversation with judge Mithun Chakraborty. Along with the two, the video also features glimpses of other judges, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra.

The video opens up Bharti Singh talking about her plan after the show and asks to request Mithun Chakraborty to come in one of her reels. She states that if Mithun helps a ‘gareeb banda (poor person)’ like her, then she would be able to earn. Hearing this Mithun stops her by saying, “Haaa… Tu gareeb. Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai tu akela kamati hai (You are poor? You earn more than all of us put together).” Hearing this the audience and other judges are left in splits

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents for the first time. Earlier the duo had taken it to their YouTube Channel, called ‘LOL Life of Limbachiyaas’ to which they revealed that Bharti was pregnant and titled the video ‘Maa Banne Wale Hai’. Well, the comedian had earlier also called herself “India’s first pregnant anchor” for working on Hunarbaaz despite being pregnant.

