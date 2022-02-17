Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most sought-after hosting duos of the television industry. The couple not only keeps their fans entertained through reality shows but also through frequent fun videos on YouTube and Instagram, some of which even go viral within minutes. In a recent online video, Bharti can be seen breaking down in the car, complaining how Haarsh did not wish her on Valentine’s Day 2022.

For the unversed, Bharti had announced her pregnancy through a YouTube video, a few months back, and she has continued to work ever since. The couple has lately been hosting a talent show named Hunarbaaz and are also spotted speaking to the paparazzi every once in a while. A few weeks back, they had even taken up the Srivalli challenge in front of the paps, simultaneously praising the Telugu blockbuster movie Pushpa.

In a recent YouTube video, Bharti Singh can be seen planning out her entire Valentine’s Day in expectations that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will wish her any moment. He gets a vada pav for her but forgets to wish her until she reminds him at around 4 in the evening. Complaining about the situation Bharti says, “Raste mein bohot saare phool bechne wale aaye lekin Haarsh ko abhi tak bilkul bhi yaad nahi raha ki aaj Valentine’s Day hai. Main bohot upset hoon. Abhi toh ghar bhi aane wala hai, na koi phool liya na kuch. Wish tak nahi kiya Haarsh ne mujhe (Many people were selling flowers on the street but Haarsh still didn’t remember. I am very upset. We are almost back home but he didn’t get me flowers or even wish me)”

Eventually, Haarsh confesses that he did remember but he was too busy to do anything special. This leaves Bharti quite emotional as she breaks down right there in the vehicle.

A few minutes before midnight, Haarsh Limbachiyaa decides to surprise Bharti with a heart-shaped cake and an Apple smartwatch. He also gives her a bouquet of flowers, happily wishing her on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Here’s the video.

