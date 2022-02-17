TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is well known for her playing Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. The actress is basking in the glory of winning the Bigg Boss 15 title and bagging the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 6.

Following her win at Salman Khan hosted show, the actress’ popularity is on the rise. She has also been making headlines for dating Karan Kundrra. Pictures and videos of the couple often go viral on social media. Fans of the couple, who call them TejRan fans, are totally in awe of them.

Now Ormax Media shared a tweet recently revealing the Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (Jan 2022). Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash’s name makes it to the list. She grabbed the third spot on the list.

Other names featured in the list are Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Karan Kundrra and Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at the tweet below:

Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (Jan 2022) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/sTXx7eSrST — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 17, 2022

Soon after Ormax Media tweeted the list, Tejasswi Prakash reacted to it. She wrote, “Thank you! 🤗❤”

Meanwhile, Teja has been facing criticism ever since she became the face of Ekta Kapoor‘s Naagin. Several viewers called her a biased Bigg Boss 15 winner after Tejasswi was revealed as the new face of the show.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Tejasswi Prakash reacted to the criticism. She said, “Every season the makers face this and it’s also a part of the show. You can never make everyone happy. I feel blessed that I got Naagin and for me doing the biggest reality show on Indian Television and winning it and now doing the biggest fiction franchise on Indian Television back to back is a huge victory. That’s all that matters.”

