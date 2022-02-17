TV actress Sunayana Fozdar had made her television debut in the show Santaan, but it’s her role as Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that made her famous. She has become a household name now but it wasn’t always like this. The actress now opens up on her struggle before achieving fame and hints at Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss stint.

The 35-year-old actress revealed how she started her journey from a music video to doing TV shows. She also spoke about the struggles she faced while giving auditions for several roles and how she got her due with TMKOC. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to ETimes, Anjali Mehta aka Sunayana Fozdar revealed that she wasn’t from the film families and how she broke from being typecast. “There have been many. For me, touchwood, getting work was never difficult. I am not from this background. I got picked up from college for my first music video on Bappi da’s Gori Hai Kalaiyan. Then I did South films, ads and then I got my first break in TV – Santaan. But the point was, to get good roles was always a struggle. If I did a particular role, I would get typecast in that. So to break free from those stereotypes was a struggle. At that time, while casting people would say, ‘Aap fair ho, you look very modern.’ I started my career playing the role of a middle class girl from a ‘chawl’. People would say, ‘Aap gareeb nahi dikh sakte’. So I would get typecast a lot. But thankfully, I have got good opportunities,” she said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also spoke about her future plans. She revealed whether she would appear on reality shows like Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi and Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss, as fans would love to see her in either of the shows.

Sunayana Fozdar said, “Never say never. Though there are many things out of my comfort zone, I would love to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. About Bigg Boss, I don’t know if a personality like me can survive, but I won’t say never. I am open to all opportunities that the universe sends. You may just see me in one of those shows, you never know.”

After all, there’s still hope for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans to see their favourite Anjali Mehta in reality shows.

