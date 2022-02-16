Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given a notable position to Munmun Dutta. The actress has been playing the role of Babita for over 13 years and won hearts worldwide. But along with that, she has only taken her fandom to new heights with updates on her real life. Scroll below for bizarre viral news regarding the beauty.

Munmun is quite active on social media. The actress time and again shares viral videos as she tries random Instagram challenges. Her personal life is also a constant topic of discussion and grabs a lot of limelight.

Since years, screenshot of a tweet allegedly by Munmun Dutta has been going viral on social media. The post dated 26 April, 2018 showcases that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had once written, “I thought BDSM stood for Buddhism”

Obviously, the controversial tweet allegedly by Munmun Dutta would have received a plethora of responses. As per the screenshot, the post received 3907 retweets and 13.3K likes. But did it all actually happen?

First of all, it remains unlikely that such a viral tweet missed out the radar of media portals. Adding to it was the subject, that remains really controversial. This tweet by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress mostly remains shared by meme pages on the internet, which makes it more than possible that it’s a creation of such pages.

To verify facts, we went to Munmun’s Twitter account and scrolled all the way back to April 2018. There was no such tweet like the one the viral screenshot suggests.

Also to be added, is the fact that many other tweets with the same text are all over Twitter. Hence, it is unlikely that it was Munmun Dutta who tweeted and later deleted her post!

