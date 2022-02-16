Rakhi Sawant has been in turmoil ever since her separation with husband Ritesh. The actress announced her split a day before Valentine’s Day via a social media post. She’s been devastated ever since and has now accused her ex-husband of using her. Scroll below for what she has to say and how Salman Khan warned her.

As announced earlier, Rakhi claimed that legal issues between Ritesh and his wife have only grown further. She also revealed how her husband wouldn’t let her get close or kiss her and was only possibly waiting for Bigg Boss 15 to get over. As per the actress, the BB contract includes that the contestant will have to attend the grand finale.

Now, Rakhi Sawant while interacting with the media has accused Ritesh of using her. The controversial queen kept crying in front of the cameras and even ended up saying, “I’m totally broken.” She also revealed how Salman Khan had always warned her.

Rakhi Sawant was heard saying, “I feel he used me. Desh ki janta decide karegi kisne kisko use kia. Agar maine usse use kia hota toh abhi Mumbai me mera ek flat hota, usne leke diya hota. He didn’t give me anything. Aaj bhi mai khud ke ghar ke driver se leke bed, sab khud karti hu.”

When asked if she seeked help from Salman Khan, Rakhi responded, “Nahi, Salman bhai ka isme koi lena dena nahi hai. Unhone mujhe bas warn kiya tha ki ‘teri zindagi hai, tujhe decide karna hai ki tujhe kya chahiye.’”

“Meri life to spoil ho gayi, meri zindagi to kharab ho gayi,” Rakhi Sawant added.

Check out the viral video below:

Well, we hope Rakhi Sawant is able to get out of the bad phase!

