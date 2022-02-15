Actor and singer Meiyang Chang, who is gearing up for the second season of the crime thriller ‘Undekhi’, recently spoke about the changing arc of his character in the show.

Advertisement

Characters with different shades are something that the actor in him craves for.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the same, Meiyang Chang said, “I love playing characters of differing shades. It’s a need and greed for the actor in me. Abhaya is someone who was once on the side of darkness but must put the past behind and atone for his sins.”

He also spoke about his experience of shooting with the cast of the series, “I had a lot of fun working with the entire cast of Undekhi; a good mix of seasoned and fresh performers, and an all-round fun-loving gang.”

‘Undekhi 2’ is directed by Ashish R Shukla and produced by Applause Entertainment, stars Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, and Anchal Singh with Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang. The upcoming season will be available soon exclusively on SonyLIV.

Previously, Meiyang Chang took to Instagram to remember his late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput on their film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy completing six years of its release date. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial hit theatres on April 3, 2015.

Meiyang shared a still from the film featuring him and Sushant on Instagram. The actor wrote: “#DetectiveByomkeshBakshy (2015) is a labor of love by everyone involved in it: Dibakar, Urmi, Adi Chopra, Nikos, Vandana, Abhay, Sushant, Anand, Vikas, Smriti, Gaurav, Honey Trehan, Sneha, Divya, Swastika, Mark, Rushi-Manoshi, Neeraj Kabi, Manas, Namrata and so many, many more. I was indeed blessed to play #KanaiDao in the most disciplined yet quirky, nourishing & artistically stimulating fictional universe I’ve ever been a part of.”

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he wrote: “Most of my scenes were with Sushant & Anand, and I began to admire their dedication, craft & sharp focus, as well as the dazzling work of the team off-camera. It takes a village to create a sublime piece of art such as this, if I may be so biased. Everyone worked with the utmost conviction that amidst a quagmire of the mediocre, we were on to something beyond the usual, and were steered adroitly by the captain of the ship!”

Must Read: Madhuri Dixit On Playing The Lead In The Fame Game: “It’s Always Exciting When You Get A Role”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube