The passing away of the legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri has sent shockwaves across the nation. The Disco King of Bollywood was 69 when he took his last breath this morning. Ever since the news came out, the singers’ friends, family and industry admirers are mourning the loss of the evergreen singer.

The news was confirmed by Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, he said that he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). The veteran singers’ family too shared an official statement and shared that the funeral will be held tomorrow after his son Bappa’s arrival from LA.

As per the hospital’s official statement, Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised for 29 days. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated. He was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. Now, a bunch of celebrities from the Bollywood and the Television industry has paid their tributes.

Vijay Vikram Singh: A great loss. His songs are still relevant in today’s era and are being remixed. That itself speaks for the class and talent of Bappi da. His music will always stay with us and will keep the music lovers entertained for generations to come. Its a sad day for the entire music industry.

Pooja Misrra: Bappi Lahiri popularised disco in the 80s and 90s and is fondly known as the disco king. I have gone to his house and shot a very riveting interview with him and landed up spending the whole day with him and his family. It’s heartbreaking to know that he is no more. His music will live on… Especially at events, parties, and discos. May his soul rest in peace… Om Shanti!

Akshara Singh: Legendary will be remembered forever we have grown up to his songs and the loss is irrevocable.

Deepika Singh: It is sad we are losing such gems the new generation will out of some good music may his soul rest in peace.

Donal Bisht: Bappi Lahiri was a legend have seen and heard him as kids and the brilliant songs he created I will sorely miss him. I was lucky when I was in Bigg Boss he came by to cheer us up… I shall miss him. May he rest in peace.

