Filmmaker Shakun Batra is receiving praise for his latest Amazon Prime release Gehraiyaan. To promote the film, the director along with the star cast appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where the team shared some hilarious and memorable BTS from the shoot. Meanwhile, in a recent chat, Batra spoke about his experience of the comedy show and revealed he had heard things about the show but he claimed that he enjoyed his time.

The romantic drama film features actors such as Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film premiered on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Last week, Shakun Batra along with the cast of Gehraiyaan graced The Kapil Sharma Show and in the recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the filmmaker said, “Honestly, I hadn’t really followed the whole show. I’d heard it was funny, and people were like, ‘It’s lowbrow’ and whatever. But I didn’t care.”

The director of Gehraiyaan, Shakun Batra further added, “I had been shooting for the last year-and-a-half, and I had all this weight. I had just delivered the film four days ago and the next day, I was still waking up with the weight of the film. I went there with no expectation and there, I started to just laugh and laugh more. By the end, I realised I had forgotten about my film.”

Later the filmmaker claimed although they were in the show to promote their film, but the comedian was doing his thing. He said, “When I left I thought, dude, I would pay to be in the audience to just watch this. When I went home, I slept and I woke up at 10 in the morning, which had not happened for two years. I had been waking up at 6.30-7 with the whole anxiety of making a film.”

“I think in some way, he healed me that night with his humour. I genuinely don’t know how funny it would be when it comes out but I just tuned in,” Shakun Batra said.

