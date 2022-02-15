This afternoon, Ekta Kapoor made a special announcement for all the fans of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show, which became television’s one of the longest-running shows, starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, and late Sudha Shivpuri among many others in the lead roles. After running for more than 8 years, Kyuki was one of the most loved TV shows in Indian households.

A while back, Ekta Kapoor announced the re-run of the show. Yes, you heard that right! If you’re a Kyuki fan then this is an exciting piece of news for you. Ekta Kapoor shared the old promo on her Instagram and revealed that the Smriti Irani-led show will premiere once again from Wednesday at 5 PM only on Star Plus.

Sharing the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote in caption, “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?”

While many have rejoiced the news, a few have been expressing their displeasure on the same. A user wrote, “Please don’t remake these gems,” while another said, “we don’t wanna this horrible, depressed serial. Pls @ektakapoor change your thinking n ur serials.”

Commenting on the video another user wrote, “Omg my mom was saying when i was 4months old i was crying and i hear the title song of KSBKBT i used to be quiet n enjoying. And cant believe Ekta maam u gave me a break in ur shows and 1by 1i worked in BTF maximum shows from veer in kasam se, vikas in KDMHMD,rahul in BALH,yudhister in KHMK, to somonto in kayamath thank u so so much maam will love to work with u again in future. Luv u maam.”

Tagging Ekta Kapoor, another said, “Wow those memories are still fresh . We used to watch this detail even the before day of our board exams . Thanks @ektarkapoor . We are excited to re live the memories of kyunki.”

Coming back, this piece of news has made fans go berserk. We already can’t wait to relive childhood, can you?

