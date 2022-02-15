Bigg Boss 15 has been special for so many reasons. It was a season of love as we saw Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer come together. But the season also strengthened the bond between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The couple is currently enjoying a vacay and ex-wife Riddhi Dogra is all hearts! Scroll below for details.

As most by now know, Shamita along with sister Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda headed off to Alibaug for a mini vacation. It looked like a much-needed romantic getaway on Valentine’s Day as accompanying them was Raqesh Bapat.

Yesterday, Raqesh Bapat took to his Instagram and shared a romantic post with Shamita Shetty. The duo was on a boat and were quite close to each other. As they leaned in for a kiss, the camera panned towards the surroundings.

Raqesh Bapat captioned his post, “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.” @shamitashetty_official happy valentine’s day”

Reacting to the post, Raqesh’s ex-wife and actress Riddhi Dogra took to the comment section and wrote, “Be blessed you both!” with evil eyes emoticons.

The comment currently has 4300 likes with fans going all praises for Riddhi Dogra.

A user wrote, “Himmat chahiye itni bhi”

Another commented, “You’re gem with capital GEE”

“they follow each other…they r still best friends..live n let live,” wrote another.

A fan wrote, “this shows how much respect you both have each other. This shows sometimes divorce don’t happen because of toxic relationship it just happens for a good reason too. Such strong personality.”

Check out the viral post ft Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat below:

Well, Riddhi Dogra is surely one fine woman!

