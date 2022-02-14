One of the Indian television industry’s famous serials, Kumkum Bhagya has never failed to entertain its fans with its masaledar plot. However, according to the latest scoop, the lead of the serial, Shabir Ahluwalia is now decided to quit it.

Yes, you heard that absolutely right! After dedicating seven whole years to the daily soap, the actor has finally called it quits. Read on to know the whole story!

According to reports by Hindustan Times, actor Shabir Ahluwalia has put down his papers and has decided to focus on other projects. The reports claim that it was a mutual decision between Shabir and the makers of Kumkum Bhagya.

Revealing the deets on Shabir Ahluwalia’s exit from Kumkum Bhagya, a source told Hindustan Times that, “Shabir and Ekta (Kapoor, producer of the daily soap) are friends and remain cordial. Everything was done without any hassle. However, the network doesn’t intend to officially talk about their exit,”

Well, the actual reason for Shabir’s sudden exit from the show has yet to be revealed. The reports have also claimed that the actor is currently in talks for another show on another channel. The unnamed series is said to be produced by producer Yash Patnaik. The series is said to go on floors by the end of March. A source close to the actor told HT, “Shabir is almost finalised. He hasn’t signed the dotted line but has given his verbal confirmation.”

Looks like this is a huge letdown to all the fans of the daily soap, as they all were waiting for the actor’s come back on it.

Meanwhile, apart from having huge fame in the TV industry, Shabir is also quite known for his work in the Bollywood industry. The actor is quite famous for his roles in movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul.

Will you miss Shabir Ahluwalia’s presence in Kumkum Bhagya? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

