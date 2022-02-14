Palak Tiwari is currently riding high on the success of her debut music video, Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu. Ever since the song was launched last year, it became an instant hit and fans have been recreating the hook steps of the song. Meanwhile, a BTS video from the song was shared by the singer which is leaving netizens in splits.

In just a few days the song received a tremendous response as fans can’t stop grooving on the song. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter even promoted the song in Bigg Boss 15 and made Salman Khan perform the hook step.

In the video, Harrdy Sandhu can be seen wearing an oversized tracksuit and while performing the hook step of Bijlee Bijlee, his pants can be seen sliding down. Seeing this, the crew members behind the camera along with actress Palak Tiwari started laughing at the situation. Even Sandhu couldn’t help but laugh at the goof up.

Sharing the video, Harrdy Sandhu wrote, “Yeh bhi hua tha, #bijleebijlee,” reacting to this Palak Tiwari writes, “How did I actually forget about this !!!” along with a laughing emoji.

Even netizens are in splits seeing the goof up, reacting to the BTS video, a user wrote, “Jaan kr kiya apne naughty,” another wrote, “I think this is the funniest bts video ever,” a third user wrote, “Funny @harrdysandhu kyu itni Loos pant pahente ho aap,” a fourth user commented, “It was good that you were wearing other pant from inside,” another user wrote, “I can’t stop laughing, I am watching this video again and again your cuteness.”

On the work front, Harrdy Sandhu was last seen in a sports biopic directed by Kabir Khan directorial 83. The singer played the role of Indian cricketer Madan Lal. It also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva and many other actors. While Palak Tiwari, recently shot for an ad with Varun Dhawan and she’s also gearing up for her Bollywood debut, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

