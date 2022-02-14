Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is currently low on TRP but fans are sure that the makers will do anything to get the top position. Meanwhile, the makers recently released a special Valentine’s Day promo which hints at Anu and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna confessing their love for each other after 26 years. Meanwhile, a die-hard fan of MaAn has edited the promo on the song Zara Zara Touch Me from Race and it is getting so much love.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, among others. The Star Plus show is based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Meanwhile, fans are also demanding that they don’t want any members from Shah and Kapadia family involved while Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) share feelings for each other. On the other hand, the edited video of MaAn on the song Zara Zara Touch Me from Race is making fans delighted.

Sharing the video of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia’s (Gaurav Khanna) special moments in the show, the Twitter user wrote, “A Valentine’s Eve spl on #MaAn. Disclaimer: this is not meant to disrespect either of the actors or offend anyone. & respect them immensely. I’m just showing my for the chemistry #AnujKapadia & #Anupamaa have onscreen.”

A Valentine's Eve spl on #MaAn

Zara Zara touch me ft. @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna Disclaimer: this is not meant to disrespect either of the actors or offend anyone. I ❤️ & respect them immensely. I'm just showing my ❤️ for the chemistry #AnujKapadia & #Anupamaa have onscreen🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/26PDYcd8Cb — SK👩🏻‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) February 13, 2022

Even the fans of Anupamaa can’t resist as they poured their love on the romantic video. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Calling the fire brigade coz this is dirtyyyyy haaaaattt uff this viewer is in hot dreams heaven, aag laga dhi tune aag!!” another wrote, “Kya banaya hai …serial walon ko bolo aapko edits ke kaam de dein,” a third user wrote, “Hamare sanskari couple k saare sanskar bahar nikal gye,” a fourth user wrote, ” must say k maan ke reverse scenes original se zyada sexy hote hai lyk vo coat scenes, necklace removing n hug.”

Calling the fire brigade🥵🥵🤧🚒🚨🚨coz this is dirtyyyyy haaaaattt👀👀uff this viewer is in hot dreams heaven😍😍🤩🤩🤩🤩aag laga dhi tune aag!!!🔥🔥☄🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/lSJhZCVmpl — priyanka kumar (@priyank65601552) February 13, 2022

This is actually called talent sk🙌

Jo ho usko dikhana is different n jo na ho usko dikhana is completely different…👏👏

N u just nailed it darling 😘

Hands down on this actually ❤ — Anaya🦋 (@a_pretty_soul) February 13, 2022

The sync was amazing Sue…it's amazing to see how your imagination creates such magic…I loved it….truly a Valentine's Day present 💌❣️❣️ — ViVi (@mystiquexzz) February 14, 2022

SUPERB 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hamare sanskari couple k saare sanskar bahar nikal gye 😭😍😭😍😭😍

Thenku for this ❤❤❤❤ — Ojal (@ojalchanduka12) February 13, 2022

SK……OMG!! You are too good ….👏👏👏👏👏👏👏☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ Matlab kya banaya hai …serial walon ko bolo aapko edits ke kaam de dein😘😘😘😘😘 — Ani💥 (@PuneetA72940345) February 13, 2022

The chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is tremendous in Anupamaa as fans can’t stop talking about the duo. Let us know in the comments below what do you think about the fan edit?

