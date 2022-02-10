Hindi-language television drama series Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it aired during the pandemic in 2020. The show won everyone’s hearts and got them hooked to the TV sets with twists and turns. A few months ago, the makers brought a new twist by introducing Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia who began romancing Rupali Ganguly.

Khanna was introduced as Anupamaa’s college friend and he is in love with her. The audience loved the twist and are in awe of their chemistry. Fans of the show have even given a hashtag for the couple #MAan on Twitter. Now Gaurav opens up on their on-screen romance.

During a conversation with India Forums, Gaurav Khanna revealed that the romance the audience see in Anupamaa is mature. He said, “This is a part and parcel of an actor’s life, the character and the story moves from one place to other in TV, and similarly, there have been ups and downs in the whole story forward since Anuj’s entry, and personally speaking, I would say there is a lot of mature romance and very very different sort of romance on-screen. I have done a lot of romance on TV shows but the way we treat romance in this show is very different and something new and I feel that’s what people like because it’s nothing what they’ve seen off late and not the run of the mill kind of romance.”

The 40-year-old TV star went to add, “It is mature and something you can sit and watch with the whole family and I feel that is the USP of the show that the story is very believable and at times, there are ups and downs because it is an entertaining show and there would be things which will be out of the box but the core of the story is very believable and that’s what I think works for the show.”

So what do you think about Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s opinion on the onscreen romance on Anupamaa? Let us know in the comments below.

