Television shows hold a special place in our hearts and we are here to let you know which of them have topped the most liked Hindi TV shows. The ORMAX MEDIA Rating from January 31st to February 6th is out now and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the list. Scroll down to know more.

TMKOC has been a fan favourite for a long time. The show continues to surpass Anupamaa as the most-liked show. The sitcom stars Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar to name a few.

Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has managed to find the second spot in the Ormax Media rating list. It seems MaAn moments, the twist with Vanraj and Mukku seems to have been loved by the audience.

The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the third spot on the list. The guest appearances of Rocket Boys cast Jimmy Shergill, Gulshan Grover, Mahie Gill, Mita Vashisht is loved by the audience. And the fourth spot is grabbed by Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagya Lakshmi.

The show is getting a lot of love from the audience as Rishi and Lakshmi’s characters are keeping the audience hooked. Following this, Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie fills the fifth spot on the Ormax Media rating list. The show saw a major twist this past week. Gashmeer Mahajani, who played Aditya on the show was replaced by Manasvi Vashisht.

Meanwhile, the sixth spot is grabbed by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer Kumkum Bhagya. The show had a twist of the pregnancy track which has kept the Pranbir fans hooked to the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai managed to grab the seventh spot as Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s romance track and the new twist of Anisha built up a mystery.

India’s Got Talent which features Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir as judges, has the interests of the audience. The Talent-based TV show found itself on the eighth spot while Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya on the ninth spot. Lastly, Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to grab the tenth spot on ORMAX MEDIA Rating

