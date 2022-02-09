Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the most popular television artists after winning the Bigg Boss 15 title. She was heavily supported on the reality show not just for the entertainment she provided but also for her romantic relationship with co-contestant Karan Kundrra. In a recent interaction with the media, Tejasswi opened up on how Karan often accuses her of spoiling his image and career during their time together in the BB house.

For the unversed, Teja has lately been in the news for her upcoming television drama, Naagin 6, made in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor. The show is all set to kick off on February 12 2022 and the new season will explore the concept of pandemic as a ‘neighbouring country’ tries to attack India by releasing a virus into a waterbody.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Tejasswi Prakash opened up on her rapport with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and how close they have grown with time. Karan was apparently never the one to use sweet words like ‘baby’ for his partner but that has changed ever since he started seeing Teja.

“Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he’d ever be doing ‘baby’ talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, ‘Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,’ and cut to today when he calling me ‘ladoo and baby.”, Tejasswi said.

Elaborating on how Karan Kundrra feels his image has been affected after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash said, “Karan tells me, ‘Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai.’”

