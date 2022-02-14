Munmun Dutta is famous for her role as Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The beauty has been a part of the show for over 13 years now. She has earned a massive fan base for herself, which is actively looking out for updates on the actress. Do you remember the time when she gave her opinion on entering politics? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Munmun has lately been under the radar for all the wrong reasons. It all happened after the actress released a YouTube video last year using a casteist slur. FIRs were filed in different parts of the country. Owing to the same, the actress was recently even called for questioning.

Back in 2019, a Saudi-Canadian human rights activist called Munmun Dutta a ‘brave’ actress. The tweet from Ensaf Haidar read, “In India there are actresses and there are brave actresses! Pls meet my good friend @moonstar4u.”

To this, Munmun Dutta had responded, “You’re TOO kind Ensaf. More power to you and everyone else who are fighting for the right. Love back.”

A user took to the comment section and asked the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress why she doesn’t enter politics.

Reacting to the same, Munmun Dutta wrote, “Lol. No way.. I don’t want to get corrupted.”

Check out the tweet below:

Lol. No way.. I don't want to get corrupted. — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) March 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Munmun is one actress who is really active on social media. From giving updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to speaking on subjects like the Pulwama Attack or the Nirbhaya Rape Case, the actress never shied away from sharing her opinions.

Munmun Dutta was recently seen supporting Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15.

