Kangana Ranaut knows how to stay in the limelight as her bold statements make headlines every day. Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up to host OTT reality show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Name of the few contestants are making rounds on the internet and a few days back a report claimed that Shehnaaz Gill is the first official contestant. However, the latest report also states that the Punjabi singer is all set to reunite with her Bigg Boss 13 housemate. Any Guesses!! Scroll down to know who the contestant is.

For the unversed, the reality show will witness 16 celebrity participants entering the house and they’ll be locked up like prisoners. The show will be streamed 24*7 and the Manikarnika star will be seen as the jailer.

As per the latest reports by Bollywood Life, to make the show spicier and controversial the makers are now planning to add a few politicians to the show. Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Tehseen Poonawalla is being considered for the show. Poonawalla is a political and election analyst who never minces his words and he’s often seen on social media and TV.

Other than Tehseen Poonawalla, Prashant Kishor and Kumar Vishwas are also in talks with the makers of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. A source close to the development told BL, “They want political analysts as we know that such personalities have the gift of the gab and can be fiery too. We can trust Ekta Kapoor to think out of the box.”

Meanwhile, as per earlier reports by the same portal, Shehnaaz Gill has agreed to be part of the show, the source revealed, “Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp.”

