Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Fame Shubhangi Atre’s Valentine’s Day Plans Include Nostalgia, Morning Breakfast & A Lot Of Love [Exclusive]

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of the protagonist, Angoori Bhabi in the television sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ has some special plans for celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The actress is married to Piyush Poorey. Revealing about her V-day plan she says, “For Valentine’s Day celebrations I’m really excited. I have already asked Piyush to keep himself free on Monday as I want both of us to stay together and spend some quality time. I’m planning to watch our wedding video after a long time. I still remember it was so special and I had put so much time and energy into planning our wedding, looking at the wedding photos or videos will be so much fun. I will use the occasion of Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to reminisce on the best parts of our wedding day.”

Shubhangi Atre feels food is the best way to greet love to your partner. As she tells, “I will start the day right by making a romantic breakfast for my husband. As we are married to each other for a long time I know food is something that will really make him special and loved, So I’ll switch to his favorite breakfast recipes. I will make something that he like, something sweet and will also set the table up beautifully with some flowers. And later at night will go for lavish dinner. It will be real fun to dress up and eat dinner together. It can give us a chance to have pleasant conversations and enjoy a date night without worrying about work or anything else.”

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi who is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Kasturi’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Do Hanson Ka Jodaa’ among others has credited her success to her husband. She continues, “I won’t deny the fact that today whoever or whatever I’m is all because of my husband. He has always encouraged me and trusted me. He gave me the freedom to be independent and explore and grow. He is always equally involved with me to pursue all my responsibility. We both together make anything possible and make our life easy. We may have our challenges, our stumbles and our disagreements, but as long as we are still together and love one another, nothing else matters. He has always backed me and made me trust I can do things and fulfil all my dreams.”

