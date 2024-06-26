Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular sitcoms in Indian television history. Known for its unique style of humor, the show has made its special place in the hearts of the masses and has been enjoying its glorious run for several years. As we talk about the show today, we’ll be taking a look at a time when TV actress Rashami Desai turned down the show before Shilpa Shinde grabbed the opportunity.

For those who don’t know, the show started on 2nd March 2015. Initially, Shilpa used to play the character of Angoori, the wife of Manmohan Tiwari (played by Rohitashv Gour). She was a part of the show for over 100 episodes, and during her stint, she attained tremendous fame across the nation. Even her catchphrase “Sahi pakde hai” became highly popular among the masses. Interestingly, you’ll be amazed to know that she wasn’t the first choice to play the role.

Before Shilpa Shinde, Rashami Desai was approached to play Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, and reportedly, she had even liked the character. However, she decided not to take up the show due to Rohitashv Gour’s age. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Rashami felt that Rohitashv was too old to play her on-screen husband in the show.

Talking about Rashami Desai’s turning down Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa Shinde once talked to Times Of India during an interview. She said, “It is strange that Rashami opted out. You are not getting married to your co-actor in real life to be worried about looking good or bad on screen. If the script is good and if you give your best to the show, I am sure the chemistry will work out between the two actors. Rohitashv is a senior actor, and I have worked with him before. In fact, he has even helped me deliver dialogues in the Kanpur dialect since I am a Maharashtrian.”

Well, fans won’t mind Rashami Desai opting out of the show, as Shilpa Shinde absolutely nailed the role. After Shilpa, Shubhangi Atre took up the role of Angoori.

