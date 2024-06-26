The Mole Season 2 On Netflix: Release Date, Trailer, And What To Expect From The New Season Of The Reality Series

The Mole is all geared up to launch its second season. The hit reality game show, which ran on ABC in the 2000s, made a comeback on Netflix in 2022 and was once again able to climb the ladder of success.

The Mole Season 2 is going to be presented by a new host – Ari Shapiro – taking over the duties from Alex Wagner. As the premiere date of the show nears, here is everything you need to know about the new season of the Netflix game show.

The Mole Season 2 Release Date

The Mole Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 28th. The season comprises 10 episodes, which are going to be released weekly on Fridays in three batches. The complete release schedule is as below:

Batch 1: Episodes 1 to 5: June 28th Batch 2: Episodes 6 to 8: July 5th Batch 3: Episodes 9 and 10: July 12th What to Expect from The Mole Season 2?

The high-stakes game has 12 players who will be closely watched. Each week, the contestants will team up to complete a series of challenges that test their skills and endurance and add money to a collective prize pot. But among them is a saboteur, known as the Mole, who has been secretly chosen by the show’s producers to mess up the players’ efforts and keep the prize money as low as possible.

The Mole must do this without getting caught or arousing suspicion. Each week, the players will be asked who the Mole could be, and the contestant with the least correct information about the saboteur is eliminated. Eventually, only three players are left, including two genuine contestants and one Mole, and the final test is to identify the latter. Like the previous season, 12 contestants will be fighting it out in The Mole Season 2 to win the trophy and the cash prize. You can learn all about the cast of the new season here.

The Mole Season 2 Trailer

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for The Mole Season 2 earlier this month, which introduces the cast along with the new host, and teases all the drama, challenges, betrayal, and emotions that are coming our way. Watch it below:

