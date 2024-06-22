The high stake competition series, The Mole, is back with brand-new players to work together on different missions: from breaking out of locked prison cells to searching for sunken treasure, aiming to add money to a collective prize. But among them is the Mole, a secret saboteur tasked with undermining their efforts.

After the success of Netflix’s The Mole in 2022, the upcoming season will bring more intrigue with contestants boasting identities as police officers, internet sleuths, and poker players. Let’s dive into the cast guide of The Mole Season 2.

Andy Mintzer

Andy is a forensic accountant and an avid escape room enthusiast. The 65-year-old has completed 93% of more than 600 escape rooms in the world and has played in 11 countries.

Deanna Thompson

A web sleuth, Deanna is claustrophobic and hates olives. She calls herself a “terrible liar”. She is 50 years old.

Hannah Burns

23-year-old Hannah is a Marketing Consultant who’s joining The Mole to “win the whole pot.” She’s also a student pilot and mothers a Doberman puppy named Bane. The scariest part of her life was when she had to complete a blind landing in a single-engine prop plane.

Jennifer

Jennifer is a Program Analyst who has traveled to six continents. Her favorite show is The Big Band Theory and she calls herself “too competitive.”

Melissa Lummus

Melissa Lummus is a 34-year-old professional Poker player who has played competitively in more than 75 tournaments last year alone. She is in the game to “unearth the truth than in hiding it.”

Michale O’Brien

A Parking manager, Michael is 30 years old and plays in a gay flag football league. He travels to the United States to compete in tournaments and “talk way too much to be the Mole.”

Muna Abdulahi

Muna is a spoken word poet who is also a Software engineer. The 24-year-old has circumnavigated the world on a ship and she’s a “detective at heart.”

Neesh Riaz

Also called Lavish, Neesh is a Marketer and got his nickname at high school for his love of getting massages. He calls himself “the great-great-great-great-grand-nephew of Abraham ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln.”

Ryan Warner

Ryan is a Volleyball coach who married her high school sweetheart and has four children together. The 33-year-old can do a 30-inch box jump even though she’s only 5 foot 2. She calls herself a “team player” and “wants the biggest prize at the end to take home.”

Sean

Sean is a stay-at-home dad and a retired undercover cop who loves 80s and 90s boy bands. He has his head split open seven times and has joined The Mole to “compete for my family and win cash.”

Antonio “Tony” Castellanos

The 24-year-old is a VIP host who has been working for half of his life. He admits that he “doesn’t have the mental stamina to hide his true intentions for that long.” His average daily screen time is 19 hours.

Quaylyn Carter

Quaylyn is a bus driver who loves tornadoes and wants to chase one, one day. The 41-year-old calls himself “too honest” and plays around too much.

The Mole Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on June 28.

