The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise Beverly Hills Cop is finally coming back after nearly 30 years with a new title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Directed by Mark Molloy, the franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019. The first movie came in 1984, which became the year’s biggest hit and established Eddie Murphy as a movie star. It was then followed by two sequels, released in 1987 and 1994.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beverly Hills Cop: Alex Foley.

Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F Release Date

he new chapter in the Beverly Hills franchise will hit Netflix on July 3. It’s been almost 40 years since the original movie hit theaters and finally it’s going to be back!

Beverly Hills Cop: Alex Foley Cast

Alongside Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton will reprise their roles as Beverly Hills Police Department colleagues Billy Rosewood and John Taggart. Additionally, Paul Reiser will return as Jeffrey Friedman and Bronson Pinchot as Serge.

The new chapter has added some new faces including Taylour Paige as Axel’s daughter Jane. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play Detective Abbott and Kevin Bacon will star as Captain Cade Grant.

Murphy will also produce the movie along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall has penned the script. The executive producer will be Charisee Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic while Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will be the co-producer.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer

Here’s the trailer of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Plot

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will follow Axel on patrol back in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old friends to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Regarding the plot, Bruckheimer said, “Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills. He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive.”

Meanwhile, Molloy revealed, “As we were scouting going from Detroit to Beverly Hills, the cultural contrast that made Axel a fish out of water in the eighties still is so vivid. They might just be the two most opposite places in America.”

