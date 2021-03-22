Eddie Murphy won’t be reviving his role as Axel Foley in another Beverly Hills Cop film unless the script is perfect.

Advertisement

A fourth movie in the action-comedy franchise has been in development at Netflix for years, but Eddie insists he’s in no rush to start work on the project, as he has yet to see a script he likes.

Advertisement

The funnyman, who recently dropped the sequel to another beloved film, Coming To America, told Desus & Mero, “They’ve been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now. Right now, Netflix has it, and they’re trying to develop a script. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing next. But, I’m not doing nothing until the script is right.”

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the revival of the franchise and they confirmed last year (20) that a first draft of the script was being written.

Adil said, “We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now on it that’s going to try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story. So we’re going to see what the first version will be… When I was a kid, it was one of my favourite movies. It was the quintessential Jerry Bruckheimer movie – a buddy-cop, humour action movie… And of course, Eddie Murphy is an idol.” (KL/BAN/LOT)

Must Read: Silicon Valley Fame Thomas Middleditch Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct For Making ‘Lewd Se*ual Overtures’ At A Nightclub

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube