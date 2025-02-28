The much-awaited first look of Shrek 5 is here, and the franchise has added a popular name to its roster. Zendaya is now officially a part of the universe, and fans cannot wait to see her do justice to her voice role in the animated film. The fantasy comedy is more than a year away, but it has created a buzz.

Now that the Dune actress has joined, the world of Shrek has gotten even bigger and better, with lots more people tuning in. Here’s what we know about the first-look teaser and how the fans reacted to the video, including the announcement that Zendaya officially joined the movie series.

First Look Features Zendaya Joining Cameron Diaz & Eddie Murphy Starrer Shrek 5

Universal Pictures recently unveiled a short clip confirming Zendaya‘s presence and role in the film. “Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” it was captioned. In the video, Donkey asks the magic mirror, “Hey magic mirror, Who’s the fairest of them all?” They reply, “Why Shrek, of course,” and a slide show of Shrek’s videos scrolled through, after which they screamed.

Zendaya joins in and is revealed to be Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. “Ew, dad,” she reacts. Fiona then walks in and praises her husband. “Who is making this stuff?” Shrek asks when Pinocchio enters the frame and says, “Not me,” when his nose instantly grows long, revealing he is the culprit.

Apart from Zendaya, the voice cast stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy. “Only in theatres, Christmas 2026,” the voiceover of the clip ends. Shrek 5 is slated for release on December 23, 2026. Though the fans were excited to see Zendaya join the popular movie franchise, they weren’t happy with the change in animation style and wanted a re-do.

I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 4, 2017

Fans React To Change In Shrek’s Animation Style

One user wrote, “You guys had years to come up with Shrek 5 and this is what we’re getting? Not my Shrek. Beyond disappointing.” Another said, “It doesn’t look BAD. It just looks….off…” while a third made it clear, “Get the old animation back now.” A fourth wrote a note to express their thoughts.

“This universe, these characters, the stories, the music means so so much to everyone. We all grew up loving Shrek and whole new generations are as well,” they explained and stated, “Consistency is what makes all of your movie franchises so amazing. Please please do not change the animation. Can we please go back to the original ogre that we all know and love?”

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Zendaya tweeted, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.” The official page posted that tweet with the caption, “This aged well,” referring to her joining the franchise. The first Shrek was released in 2001 and instantly became an award-winning blockbuster.

