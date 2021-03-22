Actress Katie Cassidy is auctioning off herself n*ked.

Advertisement

The Arrow star, who is the daughter of the late David Cassidy, is offering up a series of n*de photos, shot by The Riker Brothers, which feature her covered in black and white paint.

Advertisement

The provocative snaps by Katie Cassidy are part of a collection, titled ME. SHE. WE. They are now available for bidding on NFT (nonfungible tokens) marketplace Opensea.io, with each image beginning at $1,788 (£1,290).

The listing for Katie Cassidy’s photo art on Opensea’s site reads: “Using black and white paint, a cotton canvas and the human body as her medium, Cassidy has created a new genre of art, shot by celebrity photographers Drew and Derek Riker.

“Setting the tone for Cassidy’s self-love practice, she throws caution and coupledom to the wind and finds that loving herself at 34 years old is what empowers her existence.” (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Must Read: Silicon Valley Fame Thomas Middleditch Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct For Making ‘Lewd Se*ual Overtures’ At A Nightclub

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube