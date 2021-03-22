Tiger Woods didn’t brake before his car crash last month (Feb21), investigators have concluded.

The golfer lost control of his Hyundai sports utility vehicle during an early morning drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, California and underwent emergency surgery.

After almost a month in the hospital, Tiger Woods went home last week. Now police investigators have examined all aspects of the crash, checking out multiple surveillance videos, the car’s black box, and the crash site.

They have determined there was no other car involved and Woods appears to have left the road without braking – and without taking his foot off the accelerator pedal.

Tiger Woods told police he had no recollection of the accident.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department officials insist there was no evidence of impaired driving or alcohol use. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

