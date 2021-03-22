Sharon Stone Gets First COVID-19 Vaccine After Her Grandmother & Godmother Lost Their Lives To The Virus

SHARON STONE has received her first Covid-19 vaccine after the virus claimed the lives of her grandmother and godmother.

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself getting the injection while writing: “Got my first vaccine. Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment.”

The 63-year-old actress, Sharon Stone was seen sitting in a chair and smiling beneath a face mask as a healthcare worker jabbed her in the left arm.

Sharon Stone’s vaccination comes after both her grandmother and godmother were killed by the coronavirus, while her sister Kelly and brother-in-law, Bruce, were hospitalised last summer (20), after being left “fighting for their lives” after contracting Covid-19.

They eventually tested negative for the virus last September and are now battling to return to full health. (SVB/WNNOW/DMC)

