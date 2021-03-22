Salma Hayek eats her feelings. The Frida star admits her diet is super-important to her because she eats whenever she’s high on emotion.

Advertisement

“My relationship with food is extremely emotional, as I eat when I am sad, I eat when I am happy, I eat when I’m relaxing,” she tells HELLO! “That’s why it is important for me to make good choices when it comes to the food.”

Advertisement

“I was very fortunate to grow up with a grandmother and mother who loved planting food,” Salma Hayek smiles. “I got to learn a lot about the properties of herbs and the joy of cooking with things you cut from your own garden. It’s not only important for your health, but also for our connection to the earth. It’s actually easier than you think and so rewarding.” (KL/BAN/LOT)

And Salma Hayek loves foods that remind her of her upbringing in Mexico.

“It’s a cultural reflection of who you are and where you came from,” Salma adds. “I am happy whenever I’m eating food my family would make, because it brings me back to happy memories.”

Her favourite snacks include “strawberries with chocolate, pomegranates, all kinds of hot chilis, French cheese, rocket salad, quesadillas with basil and mint, truffles, and good red wine”, and Salma created her own salsa garden full of chilis, tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and various herbs to mark this weekend’s (20Mar21) Plant a Seed Day.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: When Jamie’s Lovemaking Scene With Cersei Post Joffrey’s Death Was Termed ‘Rape’ & Created A Stir!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube