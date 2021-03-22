The final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania 37 has just happened. Yes, we are speaking about WWE Fastlane. The ordinary-looking event turned into a good one, thanks to a couple of good matches. It was Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan which saw the best of both guys. Also, a surprise return just sparked an excitement ahead of Wrestlemania.

Speaking of Fastlane results, in short, the event started off with a United States Championship between Matt Riddle and Mustafa Ali. It was Riddle who emerged victorious to retain his title. We also saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeating Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to retain their Women’s Tag Team Championship. Speaking of Intercontinental Championship, Big E retained his title against Apollo Crews. Braun Strowman vs Elias saw an obvious result with the former emerging as a winner.

Another two anticipated matches were Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus in which the ‘Messiah’ and ‘Scottish psychopath’ scored victories, respectively. The biggest match of the night was between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which could have paved a way for a triple threat including both the guys and Edge.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan gave their best to make this Fastlane a memorable one. With several heart-thumping moments, the thrilling match saw Roman walking out victorious and retaining WWE Universal Championship. No title changes whatsoever!

WWE gave its fans a big treat by bringing in a surprise element during Randy Orton vs Alexa Bliss. It was Alexa who won the match, but the newsmaker turned out to be Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’. Yes, The Fiend returned to the ring just ahead of Wrestlemania 37, which is a really good sign. We saw him in a new horrifying look. He was last seen back in December during WWE TLC.

Out of the ashes … THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

